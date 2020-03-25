Mississippi Alabama-Line Reports Heavy Damage, Issues Tornado Warnings

Authorities reportedly said a suspected tornado ravaged a store and other structures on March 24 in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Police Chief Mike Kemp in Tishomingo, Mississippi, reportedly said that minor injuries were also reported in that community and that a Dollar General store there had been severely damaged. According to the reports, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Johnson said that massive damage to trees and some structural damage have been confirmed in the Tishomingo County, situated in northern Mississippi-Alabama stretch.

READ: US: Tornadoes Rips Though Tennessee Killing 25, Power Lines Disrupted

The threat for flash flooding has ended across most of the TN Valley, but a flash flood watch remains in effect for Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties in AL until 1 AM CDT on Wednesday (tonight). #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/nrmRICoOEO — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 25, 2020

Multiple warnings issued

He reportedly said that the tornado took place at about 5:30pm on March 24. Johnson added that the severe storm system moved into parts of Alabama and Tennessee. The National Weather Service has reportedly issued multiple tornado warnings early in the evening including a “tornado emergency" for an area of northwest Alabama. The weather service also reportedly added that there were preliminary reports of falling debris in the area. A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, Robert Boyd, reportedly said that severe weather warnings have been issued for northwest Alabama on Tuesday evening. As per the reports, the weather service also issued a warning for parts of Georgia and Tennessee as the storm system moved across the South during the nighttime hours.

READ: War-torn Libya Reports First Coronavirus Case

The tornado watch has been CANCELLED for all remaining counties. We cannot rule out an isolated strong to severe storm, but the threat for tornadoes has rapidly diminished. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, catastrophic storms and one tornado ripped through central Tennessee, US claiming 24 lives and destroying hundreds of buildings in the early morning on March 3. Governor Bill Lee reportedly spoke to the media and said that "it is heartbreaking" and a "tragic day in the state." According to the international media reports, the National Weather Service said that the initial surveys indicated EF-3 tornado damaging East Nashville, Nashville's Donelson neigborhood and in Mt. Juliet, a small town situated about 20 miles east of Nashville.

READ: Weather Service: At Least 6 Tornadoes Hit Middle Tennessee

READ: Video Shows Crane Operator Getting Stuck 375-feet In Air During Tornado

Image Credits: AP