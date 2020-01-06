Model Who Raised $720k For Australia Bushfires Slams People For Sharing Her Nudes For Free

US based model who raised funds for the Australian bushfires by sending nudes to verified donors recently lashed out on people who are offering her pictures for free to those who haven’t donated. Kaylen Ward had managed to raise $720,000 for the cause since January 3.

'About to ruin it for everybody'

Despite her noble efforts to help people trapped in the raging bushfires, there are many who are either circulating her pictures for free or are selling them for money. Talking to international media recently, she revealed that there are many who are offering her nudes to others for free. On Sunday, she even took to Twitter to slam people by calling them sick.

People that have donated are offering my nudes for free to those who haven’t. Honestly y’all are so sick and you’re about to ruin it for everyone. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

The Los Angeles-based model raised the whopping amount for Sydney by sending nudes to every person who sent her proof of donating at least $10. Ward's unique way of raising money for the island continent for its battle against raging bushfires quickly caught the eyes of netizens. Not only did Ward post a massive list of places for the people to donate but was able to raise more than half a million dollars for the cause.

An estimated $700K has been raised for the Australian Bush Fires in response to my tweet....

is this real life? — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

She said that she has kept a strict record of all the money which are being raised through her pictures and videos as some miscreants are trying to scam her. She also revealed that her Instagram account got deactivated, her family disowned her and her lover stopped talking to her but all of that doesn't matter to her as she does not care about it as long as she is getting to save a koala.

