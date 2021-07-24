Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Gets EU Approval For Adolescents After Pfizer Amid Surge In Cases

European Medicines Agency (EMA), on July 24, approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 to 17 years of age. As of now, the Amsterdam-based agency had only approved the jabs developed by Pfizer/Moderna for adolescents on the continent. However, on Saturday, EMA approved Moderna’s Spikevax highlighting that it is efficient in producing significant antibodies in teens. “The use of Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above,” the EMA said in a statement.

EMA has just approved the #COVID19vaccine Spikevax, previously known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, for children aged 12 to 17 in the 🇪🇺.

The decision came after the European regulator said it analyzed the effects of Spikevax on 3,732 children aged 12 to 17 years. According to the agency, the vaccines produced comparable antibodies in the teenage group response in 12 to 17-year-olds to that seen in young adults aged 18 to 25 years," EMA said in a statement. However, the agency said that it was still monitoring the health of the children who were given the shots.

“The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 17 are similar to those in people aged 18 and above. They include pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days from the vaccination,” it said.

In May, EMA approved the use of the Coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech that could be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time during the pandemic. Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA body that reviewed the vaccine, said the regulator had received the necessary data to authorize the vaccine for younger teens and found it to be highly effective against COVID-19. The decision needs to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission and individual national regulators, he said, as reported by AP.

