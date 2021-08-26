Appearing on a global debate hosted by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Padma Shri awardee Mohandas Pai asserted that the people of Afghanistan had 'trusted the United States' and Washington DC should not have abandoned the war-torn country amid mounting crises. Pai, who is the Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners and former Director at Infosys, said that the withdrawal of US and NATO troops is justified, however, the US should have opted for a peaceful and disparate mode to execute the pull-out. Furthermore, he pressed that the Joe Biden-led administration should impose sanctions on Pakistan for continually aiding the Taliban.

"US should put sanctions on Pakistan so there is a peaceful exit," Pai had said during the debate.

'Afghans trusted the US'

Citing the unilateral decision of the US and its allies to enter Afghanistan in 2001, Pai said that the mission behind the conflict years from 2001 to 2021 was to topple the Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and defuse al-Qaeda operations in the country.

Mohandas Pai said, "The people of Afghanistan didn't ask the US to come to their country; they were suffering and fighting the Taliban and US unilaterally decided to come for their own security reason..."

'US promised Afghanistan a better future'

Additionally, Mohandas Pai advocated for the plight of Afghans saying that the arrival of the US in the Taliban-operated country in 2001 brought along a plethora of promises of a better future. Neutralising the stance and bringing to light the facts, Pai asserted that the US advanced processes and capital for the betterment of Afghanistan.

"US spent a lot of money, educated them and changed the lives of millions of people and the Afghans trusted the US," Pai said.

'US has right to exit but can be faulted in the way they are going'

Claiming that the US had 'every right to walk away' from Afghanistan, the Padma Shri Awardee however asserted that the Western superpower has 'faulted' their approach and 'the way they're going'. He added that the US is one of the greatest powers the world has witnessed, therefore the country has leverage with the Taliban to show them their place and show what the anti-Taliban world can do to prevent the violence and bloodshed.

"Nobody can tell the US to run Afghanistan forever and or stop the troops from being killed but they can be faulted for the way they are going. They could have carried out a peaceful exit and prevented violence," Pai said.

'US capable of laying sanctions on Pakistan'

Implying the dubious stance of the President Joe Biden-led regime and the US' diplomacy at its peak currently, Mohandas Pai said that the US is capable to direct Pakistan to 'lay off' from sponsoring the hardline terror outfit which is in absolute control of Afghanistan. He also said that the US ought not to 'wash away its hands' from the pool of violence looming in the war-ravaged State.

The people of Afghanistan had placed their trust in the US, therefore they should not have abandoned the country, Pai implied.

"Because of this great betrayal of Afghans, the world is asking - Can we trust the United States?" he added

Furthermore, Mohandas Pai urged the international community to come to the fore to wipe out the 'brutality' inflicted upon innocents by the Taliban. Pai said that the United Nations should intervene, take the heat and hold the fort.

Pakistan - Taliban nexus

Media reports and dialogue exchanges between world leaders suggest that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is Pakistan's top intelligence agency, has maintained 'close contacts' with the Taliban leadership. In fact, Pakistan can be traced back to the early 1970s for supporting different factions of Afghanistan mujahidin fighting against the Soviet occupation. More pertinently, Islamabad allegedly continued to offer logistical support and backing to Taliban insurgents.

Pakistan has become the focus of ascending international anger over the Taliban conquest of Afghanistan, with increasing calls for sanctions or punitive or coercive measures to be imposed on Islamabad. There are plenty who have interpreted the hand of Pakistan behind the Taliban's resurgence, which has led to recriminations levelled at the PM Imran Khan-led state, which is greylisted under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failing to check its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regime.