Money Laundering Watchdog FATF Places United Arab Emirates On Its 'grey List'

In a key development, the Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog for countering money laundering and terrorist financing has placed the United Arab Emirates on its 'grey list.' The UAE has been included in the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, known as its grey list. According to FATF, the countries placed in the 'grey list' have committed to swiftly identifying "strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes" and are subject to increased monitoring.

In the statement released on March 4, the FATF and FATF-style regional bodies (FSRBs) insisted that they continue to work with the jurisdictions placed in the grey list. The FATF has called on these jurisdictions to complete action plans swiftly and within the agreed timeframes. The UAE is one of the several countries that have been listed by the Financial Action Task Force under increased monitoring. Other countries that have been placed by the FATF in the grey list include Albania, Pakistan, Barbados, Jordan, Yemen, Turkey, Syria, Myanmar, Cambodia.

UAE working with FATF to address areas of improvement

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged that the United Arab Emirates has made positive progress in its efforts in anti-money laundering (AML), and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) and counter-proliferation financing (CPF), WAM reported. The UAE has shown a strong commitment to working closely with FATF to address the remaining areas of improvement by implementing the plan. The UAE’s Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism asserted that the United Arab Emirates plays its part in protecting the integrity of the global financial system "extremely seriously" and will work closely with the FATF to quickly address the areas of improvement that have been identified, as per the WAM report. Furthermore, the UAE’s Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism highlighted that UAE will continue to make efforts to identify and punish criminals according to the FATF's findings and the UAE's National action plan.

Image: AP