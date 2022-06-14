Mongolian Parliamentarian Lauds India For Exhibiting Four Buddha Relics In Ulaanbaatar

Mongolian Parliamentarian Batshugar Enkhbayar on Tuesday, June 14, expressed his gratitude to India for arranging an event at 'Ganden Tegchenling Monastery' in the nation's capital Ulaanbaatar wherein the four 'Holy Relics of Lord Buddha' were publicly exhibited.

While speaking to ANI, Enkhbayar said, “I would like to express my deep appreciation for the Indian government that allowed this event to happen."

The MP also noted that India is sending the Holy Relics outside the country for the last time. He further highlighted that this is the second time when the Holy Relic has visited Mongolia. It was first brought in the year 1994.

In addition to this, Batshugar Enkhbayar, while speaking about the public presentation of the four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, said, "I believe this ceremony is exceptionally significant for Mongolia, for the Mongolian culture and Buddhist community as a whole," ANI reported. He also referred to India as a cultural and economic ally, claiming that the country had aided Mongolia financially.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Ulaanbaatar's Ganden Tegchenling Monastery

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Ulaanbaatar's Ganden Tegchenling Monastery on Monday, carrying the four holy relics of Lord Buddha. As per the official statement by the government, Lord Buddha's relics have been carried to Mongolia to commemorate Mongolian Buddh Purnima on June 14, Tuesday. The holy relics of Lord Buddha, which were brought by a 25-member delegation led by Kiren Rijiju, would be exhibited for 11 days at the Batsagaan Temple at Gandan Monastery.

Mongolia's Cultural Minister Nomin Saranchimeg, Khamba Nomun Khan, advisor to the Mongolian President, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and a huge number of monks, among other dignitaries, received the sacred relics at Ulaanbaatar International Airport. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told the media that the people of both countries have a deep link and that Mongolians "look up to India as a source of wisdom."

Buddhist holy relics reached Mongolia. Holy Relics are accorded highest Presidential status and recieved at Chinggis Khaan Airport by the Supreme Leader of the Centre of All Mongolian Buddhists Abbot of Gandan Monastery Rev Lama Gabju Choijamts Demberel and Mongolian Ministers. pic.twitter.com/YkENfe3mpX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 13, 2022

The four Holy Relics, which are known as the 'Kapilvastu Relics,' were transported aboard an Indian Air Force plane in two protective caskets. They were under the custody of the National Museum in Delhi, and they would be treated like a 'state guest' during their 11-day tour to Mongolia. The Lord Buddha's Holy Relics, which are returning to Mongolia after 29 years, are regarded as one of Buddhism's most revered relics, ANI reported.

The Holy Relics were listed in the 'AA' category of Antiquities and Art Treasures in 2015, indicating that they should not be moved out of the nation for exhibition due to their fragile condition.

(Image: Twitter/ @KirenRijiju/ ANI)