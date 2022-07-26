Monkey Attacks Scare Residents Of Japan's Yamaguchi; 42 People Injured In One Month

At the time when Japan reported its first case of monkeypox, people here were more afraid of being attacked by notorious monkeys for the last month. According to a local media report, at least 42 people including, women and children, were severely injured in the attack. Among the areas under the attack, NHK media reported that Yamaguchi-- a city in western Japan-- was badly affected by the attack. At least eight people were attacked in the region over the past weekend, which prompted the local police to swing into action. Now, they were turning to tranquiliser guns in an attempt to stem the tide of wild monkey attacks that have been terrorising residents for more than a month.

Citing the local police, the media report said a monkey bit a teenage girl early on Sunday morning and then left the room. However, after some time, it came back by breaking the screen window and bit her mother's leg. In another similar incident, a monkey sneaked into a room on the fourth floor of an apartment in the same neighbourhood and injured a woman. At around the same time, another woman, who was standing outside her apartment, was attacked by a monkey and injured her leg. However, the brave woman swung an umbrella and drive out the monkey of the residential area.

38 people in the same area are injured by monkey

As per the media report, at least 38 people in the same neighbourhood suffered a major attack by the simians. "I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down," one father told the Japanese press. "Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child." While speaking to BBC over the repeated attacks of monkeys, an official termed it the rarest incident as the city is surrounded by hills and mountains. "It's rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time. Initially, only children and women were attacked. Recently elderly people and adult men have been targeted too," the official said.

