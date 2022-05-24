Monkeypox Outbreak 'containable' In Non-endemic Nations, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently claimed that monkeypox may be 'contained' in nations outside of Africa where the disease is rarely detected. In Europe, the Americas, and Australia, over 100 instances of this virus, which produces a rash and a fever, have been documented. Although the number is projected to climb, experts believe that the overall risk to the wider populace is quite low.

During a press conference on Monday, WHO's emerging disease head Maria Van Kerkhove remarked, "This is a containable situation." She went on to say, pointing to previous incidents in Europe and North America, “We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in the non-endemic countries," BBC reported.

Further, the virus is especially frequent in Central and West Africa's rural areas.

Health officials are scrambling to evaluate vaccines to stop Monkeypox

In addition to this, as monkeypox outbreaks grow across more than a dozen nations, health officials around the world are scrambling to evaluate vaccine and treatment stocks in case they are needed to stop the spread. Officials from the US's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told the media on Monday that the US emergency stockpile has two vaccinations that have been authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may be used to combat monkeypox. According to The New York Times report, over 100 million doses of the original smallpox vaccination are in the stockpile. However, that vaccination has reported some adverse effects and should not be administered to some people, especially those who are immuno-compromised.

Jynneos, a newer vaccine, was licensed in 2019 for both smallpox and monkeypox prevention. The stockpile holds over 1,000 doses, according to Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, a deputy director at the CDC. She added, “We expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks, as the company provides more doses to us”. She even clarified that doses from the stockpile had already been sought for vaccination of select high-risk contacts, The New York Times reported.

Specialists believe that the risk is not equivalent to the coronavirus pandemic

It is worth noting that outside of Africa, the virus has already been found in 16 nations. Monkeypox cannot transmit easily between individuals, despite being the largest epidemic outside of Africa in 50 years, and specialists believe that the risk is not equivalent to the coronavirus pandemic. Transmission occurs mostly through skin-to-skin contact, and the majority of those who have been detected have a minor condition, citing Van Kerkhove, BBC reported.

Following the prior discussion about the source of the latest outbreak, another WHO official emphasised that there was no proof the monkeypox virus had evolved or mutated.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Fever, headache, muscular pains, backache, enlarged lymph nodes, chills, and weariness are among the first signs of monkeypox, according to the CDC. A rash may appear after a fever, commonly beginning on the face and spreading to other regions of the body.

