Monkeypox Scare: WHO Calls For Efforts To Curb Virus; 'risk In South East Asia Moderate'

Amid the recent rise in the cases of Monkeypox disease all over, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region, on July 25, has stated that risk of the diseases in the South East Asia region is assessed as moderate.

Dr Singh also went on to add that since Monkeypox cases are being reported from multiple countries, the WHO is engaged in regularly reviewing the data that is available with its laboratories along with other expert groups.

Since Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO on July 24 had encouraged South-East Asian countries to step up surveillance and public health efforts to combat the disease.

WHO declares Monkeypox as a global emergency

Monkeypox, which is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, was declared a "public health emergency of international concern" on July 23, by the WHO. So far, 71 countries reported at least 15,400 cases, including India, the US CDC has reported.

The cases skyrocketed since early May mostly in West and Central African countries, where the disease has already been endemic for long.

Monkeypox Vaccine Imvanex Gets EMA Approval

Monkeypox vaccine, Imvanex, on July 24 was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for protecting adults from the virus as cases soar globally. The vaccine of Bavarian Nordic origin, which is currently used against Smallpox, received the European nod based on the recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which showed protection against the monkeypox virus. Earlier in 2013, the vaccine was approved by the EU's medicine regulatory body for preventing smallpox.

