Monkeypox 'unlikely' To Become Another Pandemic, Says WHO As UK Records 71 New Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it was not concerned about the spread of monkeypox outside the African nations where it is typically found could develop as a global pandemic. Ever since the UK reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on May 7 to the United Nations (UN) health agency, nearly 400 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported to the WHO in nearly two dozen countries.

While WHO has voiced concerns over the “unusual situation”, the health agency reiterated on Monday that there was no reason to panic over the spread of the monkeypox virus. It is to note here that the pathogen, which has caused one death in Nigeria in May, usually spreads through close contact and mostly does not develop into severe disease.

When WHO’s top monkeypox expert Rosamund Lewis was asked during an epidemiological briefing whether the monkeypox virus, which is endemic in western and central African nations, will trigger another pandemic, she said “we don’t know”.

But Lewis went on to say, “we don’t think so” and added, “At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic.” However, WHO’s top monkeypox expert averred that it was essential for authorities to take swift steps to rein in the spread of the virus. She told an online public forum, "It is still possible to stop this outbreak before it gets larger.”

“I don’t think we should be scared collectively,” Lewis said.

UK detects 71 new cases of monkeypox virus

WHO said that it was not concerned about monkeypox becoming another pandemic as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the country, according to a Sky News report published Monday. All the fresh cases of the monkeypox virus have been identified in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK since May 7 to 179. The agency has previously also said that despite the increase in infections, the risk to the population remains low. However, UKHSA advised those in contact with the cases to self-isolate for 21 days.