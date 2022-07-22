Last Updated:

Monkeypox: WHO Reconvenes Emergency Committee Meeting Amid Rapid Global Surge In Cases

The World Health Organization reconvened the meeting of the emergency committee to analyse the effects of the expanding Monkeypox on public health.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Image: AP/Shutterstock


Amid the rising cases of Monkeypox across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reconvened the meeting of the emergency committee in order to analyse the effects of the expanding outbreak on public health. With six nations reporting their first cases last week, the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 14,000 now. The committee held its first meeting in June wherein they decided against terming it a public health emergency of global concern.

Meanwhile, on July 21, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that any conclusion regarding a potential determination must take into account a variety of criteria with the ultimate objective of preserving public health. In his opening remarks during the meeting, Ghebreyesus asserted that the committee has already contributed to defining the dynamics of this outbreak.

"As the outbreak develops, it's important to assess the effectiveness of public health interventions in different settings, to better understand what works, and what doesn't," he stated, as per a press release by the WHO.

Ghebreyesus chief urges officials to work closely across WHO regions

According to the data provided to WHO, 99% of cases have been detected in men and the majority of those have been in homosexuals. The majority of people mentioned symptoms such as rash, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, and chills. 

Ghebreyesus further outlined that the pattern of transmission presents both a chance and a challenge for implementing focused public health treatments because in some nations the affected communities experience discrimination that poses a serious risk to their lives. He also stressed the importance of working closely with affected communities across the WHO regions, saying it will ensure the most effective approaches are in place.

Monkeypox virus

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have reported several cases of the monkeypox virus. India has also reported three cases so far, with all coming from Kerala.

Notably, Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. However, it can also affect people with severe illnesses. Mainly, the monkeypox virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. 

