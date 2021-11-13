Moon Jae-in Calls For Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates During APEC Address

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, 12 November, called on the Pacific Rim leaders to put together common standards on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate the cross-border movement of people. During the virtual summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc, Moon made the proposal regarding vaccine certificates. The APEC bloc constituting 21 nations, also accounts for around 60% of the global economy and nearly 40% of the population across the world.

The APEC summit on Friday was hosted by New Zealand virtually during which the South Korean President urged the leaders to “set up specific and common standards” for the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. He also welcomed the efforts made by other nations to address the issue of mutual vaccine recognition. Moon Jae-in also said that facilitating cross-border movement of goods and vaccinated people is expected to ramp up the world’s return to normalcy post-COVID-19.

Moon said, “Facilitating the exchange of people and the movement of goods could facilitate a better recovery of daily life. We welcome the efforts of each country, including the 'mutual certification of vaccinations', and suggest that we prepare specific common standards.”

“The Asia-Pacific region has paved the way for coexistence and prosperity through free trade and investment. Rapid overcoming of the corona crisis and stability of global supply chains also depend on free trade based on multilateralism and mutually beneficial cooperation,” he also said.

South Korea will contribute to WTO conference’s success: Moon

Moon also said that South Korea will contribute to ensuring that the 12th World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Ministerial Conference is a “success”. It will be hosted by Seoul later this year. South Korean President said, “Korea, which has grown through free trade, knows better than anyone the importance of safeguarding the international trade system. I hope that the leaders of APEC will show their leadership together so that tangible results can be achieved at the 12th WTO Ministerial Meeting.”

During the APEC summit, Moon also acknowledged the bloc’s efforts in leading the digital transformation by launching the ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ in 2019. He added, “We expect APEC, which has walked the path of mutual prosperity, complementing each other's different histories, cultures, and economic development rates, to become the best platform in digital commerce.”

“Following the inauguration of the 'APEC Digital Innovation Fund', Korea is actively participating in the discussion of digital trade norms by promoting the signing of the Regional Digital Economic Partnership Agreement,” he added.

(IMAGE: @moonriver365/Twitter)