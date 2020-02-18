The Debate
'Moonselfie' Trend Makes A Comeback, People Are Using Toilet Paper Rolls To Look Like Moon

Rest of the World News

Moonselfie trend involves people taking photos of themselves peeping inside their toilet paper rolls and other cylindrical objects to look like a moon

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Moonselfie

A new online trend called the moon selfie has taken the internet by storm. In the bizarre trend that is captivating the social media users, people are clicking their photos peeking through the toilet paper roll tubes to give the impression like they are moon personified.

The internet users have bombarded the selfies across all platforms including Instagram where the hashtag #moonselfie has been trending. Trying hard at looking like the moon, the users can be seen giving funny expressions in their photos. The trend has been making it on and off amongst the users.

The re-enkindled trend on Twitter

A few years ago, the users had started the moon challenge on social media posting similar kinds of pictures of themselves on the internet. However, the trend died out after some time with fewer pictures appearing related to the moon selfies trend. The trend recently picked up again and the social media is full of photos of people peeping through toilet paper roll tubes and other cylindrical objects to look like a moon.

The internet has been abuzz with hilarious reactions and memes related to the trend, as users perch online to make funny comments on people trying to resemble a moon. “Wasn't the moon big last night, love a good moon”, wrote a user on Instagram. “Favorite new Moon-day afternoon pastime “, commented another, indicating that he likes to check out the moon selfies. Similarly, many such reactions are comical.

Read TikTok's Skull Breaker Challenge Causing Serious Injuries Across The Globe

Read Zimbabwe Looking Forward To Bangladesh Challenge: Taylor

Read Bridges Leads U.S. Over World In Rising Stars Challenge

Read Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram, Gives Fans Fitness Goals To Live By; See Pic

Published:
COMMENT
