'Moonselfie' Trend Makes A Comeback, People Are Using Toilet Paper Rolls To Look Like Moon

A new online trend called the moon selfie has taken the internet by storm. In the bizarre trend that is captivating the social media users, people are clicking their photos peeking through the toilet paper roll tubes to give the impression like they are moon personified.

The internet users have bombarded the selfies across all platforms including Instagram where the hashtag #moonselfie has been trending. Trying hard at looking like the moon, the users can be seen giving funny expressions in their photos. The trend has been making it on and off amongst the users.

The re-enkindled trend on Twitter

A few years ago, the users had started the moon challenge on social media posting similar kinds of pictures of themselves on the internet. However, the trend died out after some time with fewer pictures appearing related to the moon selfies trend. The trend recently picked up again and the social media is full of photos of people peeping through toilet paper roll tubes and other cylindrical objects to look like a moon.

The internet has been abuzz with hilarious reactions and memes related to the trend, as users perch online to make funny comments on people trying to resemble a moon. “Wasn't the moon big last night, love a good moon”, wrote a user on Instagram. “Favorite new Moon-day afternoon pastime “, commented another, indicating that he likes to check out the moon selfies. Similarly, many such reactions are comical.

Someone told me there's a thing called #MoonSelfie.

You take a selfie through a toilet paper tube and it makes your face look like the moon. pic.twitter.com/Fuctxgvtlk — Andrew White 🇺🇸🕇 (@Atomsmasher702) February 16, 2020

Hi Friends! Look my entry for #moonselfie challenge 😹 Don't I look purrtastic?? 🌕

It was such a fun to create this with only an empty toilet roll 😹🔝

Join this game #CatsofTwitter wish you #catlovers happy Sunday Funday !

Kiss kiss from Riscas❣ pic.twitter.com/kmXimh6fz2 — Dora Hathazi Mendes (@DoraHathazi) February 24, 2019

Someone suggested taking a selfie through a toilet roll to make me look like the moon. OK then! #moonselfie pic.twitter.com/Z0ak936eTs — A/Prof Paul Willis (@Fossilcrox) July 25, 2018

All you need is a toilet paper roll & you too can be the "moon". #MoonSelfie pic.twitter.com/79XRcDe4d3 — Lindsay Benoit (@yourgirlbenny) December 12, 2016

I had to try this myself.

Am a bit worried about tagging it #moonselfie though, it could be misinterpreted. pic.twitter.com/nWmtdLC5X9 — Jon Butterworth (@jonmbutterworth) August 6, 2015

