'Moral Policing Of Women’s Bodies Deplorable': Activists Amid Anti-Hijab Protest In Iran

In a symbolic act of opposition to the severe Iranian rule, a large number of women protesters gathered and removed their Hijab or the black headscarf in protest of a young woman who died while in police custody in Tehran earlier this week after being arrested by the moral police. Following this, several women activists raised their voices against the moral policing of women’s bodies.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Civil and Human Rights activist Brinda Adige said, “Women in Iran have been traumatised, have been subjugated and oppressed for so many years now. It is great that all women came together to protest against Hijab. It is extremely sad that the woman died because of the torture by these men who consider themselves keepers of morality.”

“I want to know why is Iran not allowing that decision to be with the women. The keepers of the so-called culture are repressive, regressive, and subjugating. This is absolutely unacceptable. They should let it be the choice and the decision of the woman whether she wants to wear it or not. They have no right to punish the woman on the basis of their so-called law of wearing a Hijab,” Brinda Adige added.

“I want to know how many men are punished for rape, how many of them are punished for domestic violence. So how could they assume that they can punish women for a piece of clothing? The government of Iran must wake up to the fact that women today in their country want to make that decision and want to have the right to choose whether they want to wear the Hijab or not.”

Activist Brinda Adige further mentioned that if this is the reality of Iran, the nation's government should not talk about equality, the rights of women, and having women representatives in their parliament. She further said, “having a child of seven covering her hair just goes to show that they are so regressive irrespective of their economic development.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network, Zeenat Shaukat Ali said, “Moral policing of women’s bodies is extremely deplorable and condemnable. This is raising International voices. Islam never introduced this culture of veil, Islam gave a kind of protection. It should not result in moral policing.”

Notably, removing the hijab is a punishable offence in Iran since 1979. The same year Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforced the strict dress code for women. On several occasions, women protest against the contentious law on social media platforms and in public places.

22-year-old dies in custody of Iran's official moral police

Mahsa Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services, as per local media. However, Amini's family said that she was normal before the arrest with no pre-existing heart conditions.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," reported ANI news agency. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

Following the death of the 22-year-old woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic and blown the issue globally. During the funeral ceremony of the victim, some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters. Though the government or police said there were no injuries that took place in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the case.

