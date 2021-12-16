More Journalists Jailed Now Since 1995; China, Myanmar & Belarus Cause 'exceptional Surge'

More journalists are currently jailed than any other time since 1995, stated Reporter Without Borders’ (RSF) in an annual round-up published on Tuesday. Blaming three countries including China, Myanmar and Belarus for the “exceptional surge”, the press freedom campaign group stated that it believes that there were 488 media workers in prison this month. It is to note that the number of journalists in prison is 20% more than in December 2020.

RSF stated, “The number of journalists detained in connection with their work has never been this high since RSF began publishing its annual round-up in 1995. RSF logged a total of 488 journalists and media workers in prison in mid-December 2021 or 20% more than at the same time last year.”

Weighing in on the situation in Myanmar, Belarus and China, RSF stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping-led administration has continued to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Additionally, the body noted that the situation of journalists in Myanmar is due to the February 1 coup while Belarus witnessed a “major crackdown” since “Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed reelection in August 2020.” RSF also called China as “world’s biggest jailer of journalists” for a fifth consecutive year.

The 488 jailed journalists include 60 women and another 65 are being held, hostage. RSF said in its annual-round up that it has “never previously registered so many female journalists in prison, with a total of 60 currently detained in connection with their work – a third (33%) more than at this time last year.”

Noting the situation in China, RSF said, “China, the world’s biggest jailer of journalists for the fifth year running, is also the biggest jailer of female journalists, with 19 currently detained. They include Zhang Zhan, a 2021 RSF Press Freedom laureate, who is now critically ill.”

Belarus holding more female journalists

The report said that Belarus is presently holding more female journalists than males. RSF said that there are presently 17 females detained in the European country and 15 males are jailed. Denouncing the grim situation of the journalists, RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said, “The extremely high number of journalists in arbitrary detention is the work of three dictatorial regimes.”

“It is a reflection of the reinforcement of dictatorial power worldwide, an accumulation of crises, and the lack of any scruples on the part of these regimes. It may also be the result of new geopolitical power relationships in which authoritarian regimes are not being subjected to enough pressure to curb their crackdowns,” Deloire added.

However, it is to note that in contrast to this year recording most journalists jailed since 1995, the number of media personnel killed was 46 which is the lowest figure since 2003. The death of journalists continues to record a downward trend as 2019 registered 49 fatalities and 2020’s toll was 50. In 2018, 80 journalists were killed.

(IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative)