More Than 10% Children In Japan Died Of COVID-linked Brain Disease, Reveals Survey

A nationwide survey conducted in Japan has revealed that over 10 per cent children have died due to acute brain syndrome that was triggered by a COVID-19 infection. According to Japanese news outlet Kyodo News, the survey was conducted by a research team of the health ministry.

Researchers found 34 cases of acute encephalopathy that developed after the patients contracted the coronavirus between January 2020 and May 2022. The survey was conducted on patients aged below 18. Out of the total number of patients, 31 did not display any underlying disease that could have resulted in the emergence of the brain syndrome.

Out of the 31 children, 19 recovered, while four died and eight were diagnosed with complications that ranged from unconsciousness to being bedridden for days. The most prominent symptoms seen in the cases were seizures, abnormal speech or behavior, and difficulties in consciousness.

Lead researcher sheds light on the study

Majority of the patients developed acute encephalopathy in 2022, when Omicron strain was at its peak. It is important to note that acute encephalopathy can be caused by many infections, such as COVID-19 and influenza. However, there was no stark difference in those COVID-infected children who showed brain symptoms before and after 2022. This means that the variant does not increase the chances of suffering from the brain disease.

According to Junichi Takanashi, who led the team and is a professor in pediatric neurology at Tokyo Women's Medical University Yachiyo Medical Center, medical experts suggest that such cases must be given hospital care immediately. "We would advise going to a hospital quickly...if convulsions occurring with a fever don't stop in 10 minutes, loss of consciousness continues, or strange behavior is noticed," Takanashi said.

In 2022, Japan also reported 514 deaths of children who attended elementary, junior high and high schools, a figure that is higher than the one observed in 2020. In totality, 17 elementary schoolgoers, 143 junior high school students and 354 high school students died by suicide when the pandemic was rampant in the country. A Japanese ministry official attributed the deaths to the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck Japan and the rest of the world in 2020.