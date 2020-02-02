Germany: More Than 100 Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, more than 100 Germans landed in Frankfurt, Germany from the city of Wuhan on February 1. According to reports, the German citizens were bought back in an Armed Forces Airbus A310 as the plane landed a little after 1600 hours(local time).

None of the passengers on board showcased any symptom of the coronavirus as they were bought for necessary checks and quarantine period of about two weeks. The coronavirus has claimed 304 lives and the current number of confirmed cases is more than 14,000.

German passengers were not infected

German Health Minister, Jens Spahn said all the passengers showed no signs of being infected. Spahn further added that it was important to protect all those who had come back, the people around them and the environment in order to curb the viral outbreak of the coronavirus. The health minister said that he was concerned about the misinformation on coronavirus being spread on social media platforms.

Germany on January 31 confirmed its seventh case of the coronavirus and identified the latest victim as an employee of auto parts supplier Webasto located in Bavaria. According to reports, the man in question contracted the disease after coming contact with a Chinese colleague.

Germany has joined the list of countries to advise its people against all but essential travel to China as cases of coronavirus rapidly increase in the region. Germany's Foreign Office issued an updated travel advisory asking its citizens to consider postponing travel to China if it's not urgent and avoid travel to the province of Hubei.

Germany issues travel advisory

According to the advisory, German citizens should plan their travel as per the restrictions put up in the place by the Chinese authorities and obey the orders of local security forces. It also suggested following the advisories of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Robert-Koch institute, a German government agency.

According to reports, the coronavirus originated from seafood and animal market located in Wuhan. The viral outbreak has caused concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which claimed the lives of almost 650 people across China and Hong Kong in the year 2002-2003.

