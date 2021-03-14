More Than 100 People Flee Myanmar To Take Refuge In Indian Village

More than 100 people fleeing Myanmar have crossed the border to enter a small village named Farkawn in the northeastern state of Mizoram. Speaking to Associated Press, Ramliana, the head of the village council confirmed that a total of 116 Myanmar residents crossed the Tiau River to reach the village. Myanmar, which is currently facing one of the biggest political crises, has witnessed hundreds of residents trying to flee the country in recent weeks. On March 5, at least 12 people crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram. Out of the total eight people entered the Serchhip district while four others reached the Champhai district of the bordering state.

India has already been tackling a migrant crisis on its Northeastern borders with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees trying to enter the country’s territory fleeing persecution. Last week, the Home ministry wanted four Indian states bordering Myanmar - Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh - to take measures to prevent refugees from entering India except on humanitarian grounds. According to the letter written by the MHA to the states, the ministry asked the security forces to stay alert and take proper action.

"As you are aware, there is a probability of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border (IMB) due to the current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and also to Border Guarding Force (BGF) along the IMB, and Assam Rifles to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory." READ | Myanmar security forces continue violent crackdown

Myanmar's Coup d'état

On February 1, Myanmar’s military took steps to undermine the country's democratic transition by launching a coup and arresting the nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and few other civilian officials in Burma. The sudden cease of power has led to nationwide protests. In the aftermath, several governments and human rights groups across the globe expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully.

