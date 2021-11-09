More Than 25,000 Tonnes Of COVID-19 Related Plastic Waste Has Entered Global Ocean: Study

A new study has estimated that more than 25,000 tons of COVID-19 related plastic waste has entered the global ocean. Researchers have estimated that more than eight million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated across the world. The study has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

COVID-19 related medical waste enters Oceans

The new study was led by a team of researchers at Nanjing University's School of Atmospheric Sciences and UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, according to the press release. For the study, the researchers have used a newly developed ocean plastic numerical model to measure the effect of the pandemic on plastic discharge from land sources. The researchers included data from the start of the pandemic in 2020 through August 2021.

According to the study, a significant part of the ocean plastic debris is expected to settle on on the beaches or the seabed in three or four years. Moreover, the smaller portion will make its way into the open ocean, which can become a garbage package. The researchers found that most of the global plastic waste entering the ocean is coming from Asia. Furthermore, the hospital waste represents the bulk of the land discharge. The researchers found that most of the global plastic waste from the pandemic is entering the ocean from rivers. According to the study, Asian rivers account for 73% of the total discharge of plastics, with the top three contributors being the Shatt al-Arab, Indus, and Yangtze rivers, which discharge into the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and the East China Sea.

'Need for better management of medical waste

European rivers account for 11% of the discharge, with minor contributions from other continents. The study revealed the need for better management of medical waste in developing countries. Amina Schartup, a study co-author and a biogeochemist at Scripps Oceanography in the press release said, "When we started doing the math, we were surprised to find that the amount of medical waste was substantially larger than the amount of waste from individuals, and a lot of it was coming from Asian countries, even though that's not where most of the COVID-19 cases were."

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage