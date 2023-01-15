More Than 80,000 Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu's Proposed Judicial Reforms

As many as 80,000 Israeli protesters have gathered in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the new right-wing coalition government's plan to overhaul Israel's Supreme Court, reported BBC. The proposed reforms of the new right-wing coalition government would make it easier for parliament to overturn the Supreme Court rulings.

The demonstrators have alleged that the changes proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are an attack on democratic rule, reported BBC. According to critics, these reforms would damage judicial independence, promote corruption, affect minority rights and deprive Israel's court system of credibility.

80,000 Israelis stage protest

The rallies have been held outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem and in the northern city of Haifa, reported BBC citing local media. In an attempt to block a major road, Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, a group of Israeli protestors and police officials clashed. Despite of the rain across the city, more than 80,000 protestors came onto the streets of central Tel Aviv at HaBima square, while others were protesting in Jerusalem for parallel protests, reported CNN, citing Israeli media reports. Banners being raised by the protestors called the new coalition led by Netanyahu 'a government of shame'. Others were holding signs that compared Netanyahu to Russian President Vladimir Putin and some banners described Israel as being turned into the likes of semi-democratic Hungary and theocratic Iran.

“An unbridled attack on the legal system” and said they were “designed to force a fatal blow on the independence of the judicial system,” said Esther Hayut on Thursday, the president of Israel’s Supreme Court, while talking about the proposed changes, reported CNN.