More Than Half Million People Displaced Internally In Afghanistan: UN Migration Agency

Ever since the Taliban takeover, humanitarian agencies have raised concern over the situation of people in Afghanistan. In the latest development, the United Nations migration agency IOM has informed that more than half a million people in Afghanistan have been displaced internally in the country, ANI cited Khaama Press report. The displacement of the people was caused due to conflicts and insecurity.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) report revealed that at least 6,67,900 people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan between January 1 and November 21. The UN agency for migration carried out the report between November 11 to 21. The report also noted the number of refugees who came back to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran in 2021.

More than 1.146 million undocumented Afghan refugees came back to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan. According to IOM, during the reporting period from November 11 to 21, 38,984 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan; 36,605 people came from Iran while 2,379 from Pakistan. The refugees who returned to Afghanistan have mostly travelled from Iran. Reportedly, after the Taliban takeover in the country, thousands of Afghans have migrated to Iran, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Europe, England, United States and Canada, ANI reported citing Khaama Press report.

IOM Afghanistan Weekly Update 11 - 21 November:



▪️ 93,917 people reached with IOM's assistance

▪️ 38,984 undocumented Afghans arrived in Afghanistan

▪️ 27 provinces assessed for winterization

▪️ 5,484 people received COVID-19 vaccines



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/CjK7zzL1vn pic.twitter.com/r6a5vEgUUr — IOM Afghanistan (@IOMAfghanistan) November 25, 2021

IOM warns around 40 million people may face 'extreme poverty'

Last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) had warned that the country might fall into “extreme poverty” by mid-2022 if no efforts are made immediately to address the "humanitarian, economic and political crisis" in Afghanistan. The International Organization for Migration in a statement informed that Afghanistan has a population of around 40 million people and nearly all of them might face “extreme poverty” in the coming year. According to IOM, the country’s essential services are deteriorating and prices of commodities have increased, according to ANI. Furthermore, the IOM noted that employment in Afghanistan has been impacted and banking services face disruption amid the cash shortage.

“Afghanistan is a country of almost 40 million people, nearly all of whom may fall into extreme poverty by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises,” IOM said in a statement as per ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/Representative)