More Than Half Of Afghanistan's Population Is Reliant On Humanitarian Aid: UNHCR

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, the country continues to face a grave humanitarian crisis, with poverty and unemployment at all times high as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) suggests. As per the reports of TOLO News, UNHCR estimates that more than half of Afghanistan's population is in need of life-saving humanitarian relief and protection under the Taliban dictatorship.

UNHCR stated that it is impossible to abandon Afghanistan's people as the country faces a humanitarian crisis. It claimed that they are assisting the most vulnerable in the country and that they are also constructing schools, health clinics, water projects and roads to let refugees and displaced people return when they are ready. The organization went on to say that one in every two Afghans is unsure where their next meal will come from.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy refutes UNHCR's claim

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy, on the other hand, refuted the UNHCR claims, saying that Ministry’s figures show the country's poverty rate is declining. Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy stated that the Ministry of Economy's programs to reduce poverty in the country include keeping food and fuel prices constant, maintaining exchange rates constant, increasing imports and exports, attracting domestic and foreign investment, according to TOLO news.

In the meanwhile, a number of inhabitants in the country have stated that rising poverty and a lack of jobs have exacerbated their problems. Earlier, Ross Wilson, a former US diplomat in Afghanistan expressed concern over the developing difficulties in the country as the world turned a blind eye to the country's predicament amid the escalating Ukraine-Russia issue.

Afghanistan's per capita income plummeted from USD 500 to USD 350 per year

The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics suggests that Afghanistan's per capita income has plummeted from USD 500 to USD 350 per year, and food help from UN organizations has failed to alleviate poverty in the nation. According to a local survey, the country's poverty rate has risen to over 95% since the prior government's fall, with 56% of people attempting to flee the country due to a decline in daily income. Furthermore, millions of Afghans are on the verge of hunger as a result of the country's humanitarian crisis. The Taliban has also been accused of suppressing women’s rights.

Image: Pixabay