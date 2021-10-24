More US Nationals, LPRs Stuck In Afghanistan Than Initial Numbers Claimed: Report

As the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan, the United States and all other countries evacuated their citizens from the war-torn nation. Over 1,22,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul and US President Joe Biden had assured that all the Americans stuck in Afghanistan would be evacuated from the war-ravaged nation, reported Sputnik. Reportedly, Biden has been accused of not fulfilling his commitment to evacuating the people from Afghanistan.

More Americans stuck in Afghanistan

Congressional Republicans have alleged that more than 500 Americans and legal permanent residents were stuck in Afghanistan. The Biden administration had estimated that the number of Americans who wished to leave Afghanistan are in the range of 100 to 200 people. However, the figure presented by Congressional Republicans is higher than the numbers estimated by the White House, reported Sputnik. Congressional sources have revealed that the State Department had informed them about being in contact with nearly 363 US citizens and more than 170 permanent residents who were in the war-ravaged nation. Around 176 Americans have expressed their wish to leave Afghanistan, reported Sputnik citing media outlets CNN and Yahoo News.

California Republican accuses Biden administration of betraying US citizens

Congressman Darrell Issa, a California Republican who has focused on evacuating individual US nationals from the war-torn country in recent weeks has accused the Biden administration of betraying US citizens in a foreign land, Sputnik reported citing Fox News. He added that the Biden administration 'lied about it from the beginning.' GOP Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska highlighted that the US administration's 'official number was about a hundred' and added that the figures did not change.

On October 22, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a tweet announced that another Qatar Airways Flight arrived in Doha on October 20, with US nationals and legal permanent residents. Furthermore, he stated that the authorities had facilitated the evacuation of 234 Americans and 144 legal permanent residents out of Kabul since the US ended its evacuation operation on August 31 in Afghanistan. He further stated that the authorities will continue with their efforts and will provide updates to the people. The Biden administration came under criticism for withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban took control of power in Afghanistan, resulting in chaos and deaths. However, the US President defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

Another Qatar Airways flight arrived in Doha on Oct 20 with U.S. citizens and LPRs on-board. The United States has facilitated the departure of 234 U.S. citizens and 144 LPRs from Kabul since August 31. Our efforts continue and we will provide updates as they are available. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 22, 2021

