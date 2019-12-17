Moroccan Military: 7 Migrants Dead, 70 Saved From Shipwreck In The Mediterranean Sea

On Monday, seven African migrants died and 70 other people were rescued when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on its way to Spain from Morocco as per a military official source.

The rescued migrants were then brought back to Morocco in the coastal city of Nador. The 70 people rescued included 10 women and a baby. Those rescued were then taken to Morocco's coast guard for medical treatment, according to statements by the military official who is not authorized to be publicly named.

Rescue operations carried out

The rescue operations were carried by emergency workers with the Moroccan Red Crescent who carried the migrants on stretchers, some wrapped in thermal blankets. This incident has been one of the latest in the list of several dangerous migrant boat crossings on the rough sea passage between Morocco and Spain. Some 22,970 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea so far this year, and around 325 people have died trying, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

