Four independent experts of the United Nations (UN) have called on the Government of Morocco to reverse the decision to extradite an Uyghur migrant, Yidiresi Aishan, to China, saying that his return would place him under 'grave' human rights violations. Noting that Aishan's return would push him into serious threats of human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, or torture and ill-treatment, the experts argued that Morocco must weigh the negatives before executing the court ruling.

No country has the right to expel, return or otherwise remove any individual from its territory whenever there are "substantial grounds" for believing that the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture in the State of Destination, the group of experts said, as quoted by UN Human Rights Organisation (OHCHR) statement. Emphasising that the existence of the bilateral agreement on extradition under the international law also obligates a state to hold human rights concerns over refugee deportation, the UN experts added that the states must not release an asylum seeker under conditions stipulated under international human rights and refugee law, in particular the principle of non-refoulment. The nonrefoulement guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they will be subjected to cruelty and torture.

“We are deeply concerned by today’s decision by the Moroccan Court of Cassation allowing the extradition of Mr. Aishan to China, despite the credible risk of grave violations of his human rights, both for his membership of an ethnic and religious minority and for his alleged affiliation with a terrorist organisation”, the experts said in a statement.

🇲🇦 #Morocco: UN experts call on the Government to halt decision to extradite #Uyghur asylum seeker Yidiresi Aishan to #China where he risks serious human rights violations including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, or torture and ill-treatment: https://t.co/vj2fLuihdS pic.twitter.com/kL43wDnb2N — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) December 16, 2021

Who is Yidiresi Aishan?

Yidiresi Aishan a.k.a Idris Hasan is a Turkish resident hailing from the Uyghur community in China's Xinjiang province. A human rights defender, Aishan was accused by Beijing of joining a terrorist organisation 'East Turkestan Islamic Movement' (ETIM) and actively participating and carrying out terrorism-related activities, mentioned under Article 120 of the Chinese Criminal Code. Aishan was arrested in Casablanca in July after Interpol issued a (now-cancelled) red notice requested by China. As per South China Morning Post (SCMP), Aishan's wife Buzainuer Wubuli has repeatedly denied claims of Beijing against her husband.

Rights Group across the Middle East and North Africa appeal UN suspend extradition

The UN experts also pointed out that the extradition process is happening without any form of individual examination and assessment of risks, which "blatantly violates" the absolute prohibition of refoulement. "As an asylum seeker in Morocco, Mr. Aishan should be protected from any form of extradition or forced return to China, until his refugee status is decided," the experts added. The assertions come months after the UN think tanks, including Nils Melzer, (special rapporteur on torture and other cruel inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment), Fionnuala Ni Aolain (special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of Human Rights while countering terrorism), Mary Lawler (special rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights defenders) and Fernand de Varennes RP (special rapporteur on minority issues) had previously voices concerns regarding the extradition of Aishan with the Moroccan authorities.

Meanwhile, Safeguard Defenders and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Rights Group have also filed an urgent appeal to the UN Committee Against Torture to apply interim measures to suspend extradition. On the other hand, members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China have, in a written request, urged Morrocan envoys to halt Aishan's extradition process to China. Human rights NGOs have also called Morrocan authorities to uphold the non-refoulment principle.

(Image: @UN.org/AP)