Mortal Remains Of Indians Killed In Abu Dhabi Drone Attack To Reach Punjab: India's Envoy

The mortal remains of the two Indian nationals who were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday will reach Punjab on Friday, India's Ambassador in the UAE has said.

On January 17, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

India's Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said that the Indian mission in the UAE's capital has completed all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of the two Indians.

Remains reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by Govt of UAE & @AdnocGroup. Tied up with Punjab Govt for local support, Sudhir said in a tweet.

The identities of the deceased were not revealed.

On Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, speaking at a Security Council open debate on the Middle East, expressed strong condemnation of the terror attack in Abu Dhabi.