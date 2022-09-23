Last Updated:

MoS Muraleedharan Meets Djibouti PM, Discusses Bilateral Ties; Signs 2 MoUs With Nation

In the first ministerial visit from India after a resident embassy opened in Djibouti, MoS Muraleedharan disused bilateral ties with the PM of Djibouti.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan held a discussion with Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations on September 22.   

MoS Muraleedharan, who is on a maiden visit to Djibouti visited the chancery on September 22 and interacted with the officials of the Indian embassy.  

“Glad to call-on Hon’ble PM of Djibouti H.E. Mr. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi ji. Discussed ways for broadening & deepening of our bilateral relations,” Muraleedharan tweeted.  

Muraleedharan stated in a tweet that he had candid discussions on several aspects of bilateral relations that included education, defence and health.  

MoS Muraleedharan signs 2 MoUs with Djibouti  

MoS Muraleedharan informed through a tweet that he had signed two MoUs with Djibouti. The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in relation to the exemption from visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports.   

The second MoU was signed for cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in New Delhi and the Institute of Diplomatic Studies (IDS) of Djibouti to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.  

Muraleedharan additionally visited the Mahatma Gandhi Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Djibouti which was built with India’s assistance. The MoS offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at the institute.  

The MoS also interacted with the Indian community in Djibouti.

This was the first ministerial visit from India after a resident embassy opened in Djibouti.  

Both nations share warm and friendly relations underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. Djibouti had extended extraordinary support to Indian nationals in their evacuation from war-torn Yemen in 2015 (Operation Rahat). The visit is expected to provide further momentum to enhance the bilateral ties between India and Djibouti. 

