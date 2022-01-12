MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Mocks Imran Khan; Says 'you Have Sidhu, We Have Unicorns & FDI'

Union Minister of States (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for stating that Pakistan’s economic condition is better than India. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Chambers Summit 2022 in Islamabad, Imran Khan had said that his country’s economic condition was still better than many countries of the region, particularly India. He claimed that the oil prices in Pakistan are still lower than in other nations.

To this, hitting out at the Pakistan PM, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted saying, “Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai.” This roughly translates to "Yes you have Sidhu (Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu), but we have fastest-growing economy (India), most unicorn companies (a company with over 1 billion turnovers) and the highest Foreign Direct Investment.

Pakistan's financial crisis

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s comments about the nation’s economy come amid a time when the general population in the country is suffering badly because of growing inflation. As per reports, Pakistan is marred with financial challenges as the country’s trade deficit is surging high, inflation is rising and the government had to bring the mini-budget to hike taxes to meet certain demands of the IMF. The ruling PTI government has been criticised by the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with some leaders even demanding Imran Khan to resign.