MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Visits Indonesia, Launches ASEAN-India Network Of University

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh reached Indonesia on Sunday, August 28, for his two-day official visit to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this is Singh's first visit to ASEAN Secretariat and Indonesia. After reaching Jakarta on Sunday evening, Dr Singh interacted with the Indian community and thanked them for their hospitality.

"Had the pleasure to interact with the Indian Diaspora in Jakarta this evening. Gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection (sic)," the minister wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, on Monday, Dr Singh also inaugurated the ASEAN-India Network of University (AINU) along with Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and Prof. Sunaina Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University. He further stated that AINU will aid in the establishment of a knowledge hub in the area by fostering connections between universities in India and the ASEAN Member States.

AINU was announced by PM Modi at the ASEAN-India Summit in 2018

According to the MEA, the AINU was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in 2018, as an association of prestigious institutes from India and ASEAN. It intended to build a core network of knowledge capital through collaborations between academic and research institutions in India and ASEAN member states. "AINU is being implemented by Nalanda University and ASEAN University Network from India and ASEAN, respectively," the MEA stated in a press release. Additionally, MoS Dr Singh is also expected to hold discussions with ASEAN officials about advancing the ASEAN-India Partnership and improving educational and interpersonal ties as well as relations between ASEAN and India.

2022 marks 30 years of ASEAN-India relations

Ten Southeast Asian nations comprise ASEAN, a political and economic union that fosters intergovernmental cooperation and makes it easier for its members to integrate economically, politically, militarily, and educationally with other nations in the Asia-Pacific. It should be noted here that the year 2022 marks 30 years of ASEAN-India relations and it has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. In 1992, India started a formal dialogue with ASEAN as a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner," and in 1996, it became a "Dialogue Partner."

Image: Twitter/@RanjanRajkuma11