MoS V Muraleedharan Arrives In Nairobi To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony Of Kenyan President

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, 13 September, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's President-elect Dr William Ruto. During his visit, V Muraleedharan will hand over a letter of greetings and congratulatory message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr William Ruto, who will assume office as the fifth President of Kenya.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, MoS V Muraleedharan said that he is "happy" to arrive in Nairobi. He further stated that he looked forward to interactions with the Indian community. Kenya's President-elect Dr William Ruto will be sworn-in on September 13. He will become President of Kenya after Kenya's Supreme Court rejected challenges to the presidential elections' official result, according to AP. The Supreme court of Kenya upheld William Ruto's win in the presidential elections. Opposition candidate Raila Odinga had alleged irregularities in the presidential elections that took place in August. Earlier on 7 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Williams Ruto on being elected as the President of Kenya. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi further said, "I look forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations."

Happy to arrive at Nairobi,Kenya to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect H.E Dr. William Ruto



Will hand over a letter of greetings & congratulatory message of PM Shri @narendramodi to the President



Look forward to my interactions with the Indian community, as well pic.twitter.com/LGXcfrjg6q — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) September 13, 2022

Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on being elected the President of Kenya. I look forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2022

MoS V Muraleedharan to attend business event

During his visit to Kenya, V Muraleedharan will also participate in a business event where he is expected to hold a meeting with business persons who are engaged in business with India and address the captains of the Kenyan industry. He is scheduled to attend a community event where he will meet with Indian-origin residents who live in Kenya. According to the press release issued by Ministry of External Affairs, India and Kenya share "friendly and historic" ties and MoS V Muraleedharan's visit to Kenya will further strengthen the relations between the two nations.

V Muraleedharan to visit Eritrea

After concluding his trip to Kenya, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan will visit Eritrea for a two-day visit starting on September 14. During his visit, Muraleedharan will hold a meeting with Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed. During the meeting, both sides will discuss regional, and bilateral issues and international issues of mutual interest. Apart from meeting the country's President and Foreign Minister, Muraleedharan will also interact with members of the Indian community in Eritrea.

