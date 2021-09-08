Moscow: 2 Dead, 8 Sustain Injuries After Gas Explosion In Nine-story Building In Noginsk

Two people died and eight people sustained injuries, including five children, in a gas explosion that took place in a nine-story residential block in the Russian city of Noginsk, near the capital region. The explosion caused big holes in the outer walls of the building, resulting in the collapse of the second and third floors. Currently, the situation is under control, and rescue officials in large numbers have been deployed, the news of the incident was confirmed by the local health ministry.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, all the victims are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. "The preliminary estimate is that eight people were injured in the gas explosion in Noginsk, including two children. All of them were hospitalized in Noginsk," he added. However, the people who are admitted to the hospital have not sustained any severe injuries. Russia Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova, while interacting with the local media, confirmed that all the people were hospitalised after the blast had "non-serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

The #aftermath of natural gas #explosion in Noginsk city near #Moscow, Russia. Officials say 4 people are injured and there can be more under the rubble#disaster #catastrophe pic.twitter.com/94zlz4lBYu — Disaster (@Disastervid) September 8, 2021

As per media reports, two people are reported dead as they could not escape the building and were believed to be under the rubble after the blast, their body has not been recovered so far. The local authorities claim that the blast has affected more than 50 apartments in the building and more than 100 residents were evacuated from the scene. The cause of the gas explosion has not been revealed. Rescue officials are currently handling the situation. Moreover, the victims will be provided with the necessary assistance to confirm with the local authorities.



