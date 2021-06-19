Moscow: Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Russian Capital Closes Euro 2020 Fan Zone

Moscow reported 9,056 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases detected in Moscow are of the Delta variant, according to Russian news agency TASS. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced new coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of virus on June 18.

Moscow announces new restrictions to curb the spread of virus

Moscow has banned gatherings of over 1,000 people, according to the blog of Moscow Mayor. Moscow Mayor ordered closure of Euro 2020 fan zone outside Luzhniki Stadium and dance floors, Sobyanin said on his website. Closing time for restaurants and Bars remains at 11 PM. Food courts, children’s playrooms and playgrounds, zoos, sports grounds will remain shut. Food courts in shopping malls will be allowed to offer delivery and take-out. Moscow has also stepped up its vaccination efforts. The Moscow government has stressed on revaccination of those, who were previously vaccinated.

Moscow will begin experimental "Covid-free” restaurants and cafes with 100 per cent vaccinated staff from June 19 to June 29, according to the blog of Mayor. These restaurants will remain open to people who have been vaccinated and those with antibodies. Migrant workers will be able to receive the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine free of cost by the month of July. Sobyanin on his website said that due to the prevailing situation, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for the city of Moscow adopted a decree on the compulsory vaccination of workers in the service sector. Businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, health care, public and other industries that serve a large number of people should ensure at least 60 per cent of their staff are fully vaccinated.

