Moscow: Doctor Who Shook Hands With Putin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the head of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital has tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, it was revealed that Denis Protsenko had tested positive on March 31. The doctor had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin just a week ago. In response to Protsenko being confirmed to have coronavirus, the Kremlin announced that the Russian leader's health was fine.

'Feeling well'

As per reports, Putin was seen inspecting the Kommunarka hospital in a bright yellow hazmat suit but was later seen talking and shaking hands with the hospital’s chief Denis Protsenko without any protective gear. According to reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed that the Russian leader underwent several tests and there was no reason to worry about his health at the moment. The hospital chief uploaded a Facebook post thanking all well-wishers for their concern and that he was doing well. He added that he will be continuing work from his office.

As per reports, since the start of the pandemic, authorities have started measuring temperatures of people attending events with the president. They have also asked journalists that do not feel well to stay at home.

Kremlin reports first case

Authorities have reported that an official in Russia’s presidential administration has recently been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that the infected official did not have contact with Putin and that all efforts were being made to keep the President safe.

As per reports, Peskov has claimed that he had attended a party with 78-year-old Lev Leshchenko, Leshchenko later tested positive for coronavirus. But Peskov also stated that he did not interact with the infected individual at the party. Russia has so far reported 2,777 confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 24 deaths while 190 people have recovered.

(Image Credit: AP)