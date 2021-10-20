Moscow Format Afghanistan Meet: Russia For Inclusive Taliban Govt; Worried About Al-Qaeda

The Moscow format meeting began on Wednesday in Russia, two months after the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan. Russia has said that the representatives of 10 nations and a top-level Taliban delegation are taking part in the meeting. During the discussions, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Taliban government needs to be more inclusive and stated that stable peace is yet to be achieved in Afghanistan.

Lavrov said that the interim Taliban government is making efforts to stabilise the political and military situation in Afghanistan. However, he noted that stable peace is yet to be achieved in the war-ravaged nation. The formula to achieve it is the formation of an inclusive government, the foreign minister said, according to Russian news agency Tass.

On terrorism, Lavrov said that terrorist organisations are taking advantage of the instability in the nation, pointing at Al-Qaeda and Islamic State. He further stressed that the situation in Afghanistan after the establishment of a new government cannot be termed stable. He pointed at Taliban's social, economic, and humanitarian challenges, and its lack of international recognition.

Russia also expressed concerns over drug production

"Unfortunately the problem of drug production remains pressing and today real threat is terrorist and drug-related activities including those disguised as migrations spilling over to neighbouring territory this is why we are understandably worried about the central Asian region," Lavrov was quoted as saying ANI.

India's first formal contact with Taliban since formation of interim govt

For India, the Moscow Front meeting assumes great significance as it is New Delhi's first formal contact with the Taliban since it announced an interim cabinet. This is the second time India is interacting with the Taliban after Kabul fell on August 15. Back then, Deepak Mittal, Indian's Ambassador to Qatar, had held talks with Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

The United States did not take part in the meeting citing logistic issues. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US is "not in a position to take part this week." He said, "It’s just logistically difficult for us to take part this week."