Moscow Format: Russia Says 'World Needs To Provide Aid To Taliban To Avoid Refugee Crisis'

Two months after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Russia held a Moscow Format meeting between 10 countries and with the 'top dignitaries' of the Taliban government on Wednesday. During the discussions, Russia urged the world to provide financial aid to the Taliban in a bid to avoid a global refugee crisis. Moscow also condemned the United States' absence from the 'extended troika' meeting on Tuesday, calling it 'deplorable.'

Addressing the dignitaries, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said, "We attach great importance to the work of this mechanism. We deplore the fact that the US chose not to participate in this meeting. He added, "We are convinced that the world needs to provide aid to the Taliban so that we can avoid refugees mobilization."

For India, the meeting assumes significance since it marks the first formal contact between New Delhi and the Taliban government after an interim cabinet was announced by the terror outfit. In the aftermath of the seize of August 15, this is the second time that Indian representatives have come face-to-face with members of the terrorist group. India has been clear with its policy towards Afghanistan which is guided by its 'friendship with the Afghan people,' as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

US backs out of 'extended troika' meeting

Notably, the high-level dialogue between the Taliban and the 10 nations was held a day after an 'extended troika' meeting was hosted by Moscow on Tuesday. Representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan attended the meeting while the United States decided to skip it. The extended troika meeting was held to exchange views on “common security threats" and to give a platform to the nations to express their joint interest in providing Afghanistan with "urgent humanitarian and economic assistance”, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The US state department had reasoned its absence saying that it was backing out due to logistical reasons."We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika Plus has been an effective, constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Moscow Format is the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India. It was introduced in 2017.

(With Agency Inputs)