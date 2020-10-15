COVID-19: Moscow Imposes New Rules On Bars, Clubs To Curb Virus Spread

On October 14, Moscow imposed a new rule to access the bars, clubs, and dance centers due to a notable spike in the coronavirus transmission across several cities. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a press address asked the businesses to register the phone numbers of the visitors at these establishments in order to make contact tracing more convenient. Further, people were asked to scan QR code or send a text message on 7377 to register their visits in the wake of a surge in the COVID-19 case count.

According to sources of Moscow Times, as Russia recorded 13,754 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered to form a Security Council commission headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to draft a nationwide system to curb the second wave of infection.

"Naturally, registering phone numbers will not stop coronavirus from spreading in and of itself. However, if one of the visitors later tests positive, we can quickly notify every person present that they were exposed and have to get tested quickly," an ANI report quoted Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus; To Miss Portugal's Game Against Sweden

Read: Dustin Johnson Out Of CJ Cup After Positive Coronavirus Test

Russia conducts 500,000 coronavirus tests in a single day

Russia conducted over 500,000 coronavirus tests in a single day for the first time since the start of the pandemic on October 9 as the case count alarmingly surged, consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzo confirmed. More than 251.5 thousand people were admitted under medical care as deaths per day soared to 286 in the country for the second time in a span of three days. Russia’s bars, gyms, and other services were reported to be operating clandestinely, flouting guidelines for months due to lack of financial support from the government while the residents have needed a special pass to go out and buy groceries amid the previous lockdowns.

Read: Gordon Ramsay Violates Coronavirus Rules After His Trip To Attend Son's Ceremony

Read: Juventus Awarded 3-0 Win Over Napoli After Serie A Rivals Forfeited Game Over Coronavirus