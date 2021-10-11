Moscow Lifts Sanctions To Felicitate US Under Secy Of State's Visit On Oct 11

Russia and the United States have agreed to lift the sanction in order to felicitate the Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to travel to Moscow this week. US State Department, in an official statement, confirmed, that Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia on October 11 to meet with senior officials and other interlocutors to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Russia, therefore, has removed Nuland from a blacklist. Last month, Russian state agency TASS reported that Nuland did not have a Russian entry visa for her visit in October and that the considerations were in progress to see if Moscow could enable issuing an entry visa to the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

When asked about the US official’s visit, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov had told reporters, "As of today Nuland does not have a valid entry visa. The question is being considered.” Later, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State were preparing a number of contacts to felicitate the third-ranking State Department official’s visit. Both Russia and the US had slapped sanctions in a diplomatic spat on senior envoys, although, reports now suggest that the US, in a retaliatory move, has also removed a Russian envoy from the blacklist. The identity of the Russian official, however, has not bee established yet.

Russian Foreign Ministry confirms US official's visit

On Sunday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the agreement on a visit of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to Moscow on October 11-13 in an official press release. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that the US diplomat will hold talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry with a number of Russian officials. Sharing the statement on her Telegram channel, Zakharova informed Saturday, “We [Russia] are confirming that the agreement was reached on a visit to Russia of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland over a period of October 11-13 as the American side requested.” US Department of State said in a statement that following her Moscow visit, Nuland will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon on October 14 for meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society and government leaders to discuss economic reforms and elections next year. She is also expected to travel to London, UK on October 15 to meet with senior government officials on a range of global issues.