Moscow Mayor Concerned Over Hospitals Being Overwhelmed Despite Stable COVID-19 Situation

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on October 4 expressed concern saying that although the coronavirus situation in the city has stabilised, people are still being hospitalised in large numbers on daily basis. "We see how actively our hospitals are being loaded, the situation has somewhat stabilised, but the number of hospitalised patients is still slowly but surely approaching a thousand people a day, many of them are seriously ill," ANI quoted Sobyanin telling Russia-1.

Sobyanin, however, added that the overwhelming hospitalisation of people in the city will not see regular hospitals being turned into specialised COVID-19 treating centres. The Mayor said that there are enough mobile hospitals for that purpose and the city council has also marked several buildings in case more hospitals are required.

Russia has so far recorded more than 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and is one of the worst affected countries in the world. Over 21,000 people have died in the country to date. Moscow remains the hardest-hit region in the former Soviet Union with 2,87,000 cases and 5,100 deaths. The country recorded more than 10,000 new cases on Sunday for the first time since May.

Russia's vaccine development

Russia on August 11 announced its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' aptly named after the first artificial satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. The vaccine garnered a lot of criticism over the lack of data provided by the Russian researchers regarding the clinical trials of the drug. Russia had not conducted the final stage of the clinical trials before announcing the vaccine, which was the main concern of the international scientific community.

Russia had allegedly inoculated some high-profile people with its vaccine including, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and one of the daughters of President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from ANI)

