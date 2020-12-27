Moscow Mayor Says People Above 60 Can Now Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine

Mayor of Russian capital city Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said that the city has started accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccination from people who are aged over 60. This comes after Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the use of Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older. Developers behind the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have claimed that the shot is expected to provide immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 2 years.

Sergei Sobyanin, in his blog wrote, “The Russian Health Ministry has approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for elderly citizens. That is great. Because the elderly people are the biggest risk group, who are hit hardest by the disease. From Monday, we will start accepting their applications for vaccination”.

Efficacy of the vaccine

The efficacy of Russia's vaccine 'Sputnik V' has been confirmed at 91.4%, according to an official release on the vaccine's official website. As per the statement, "the efficacy was recorded based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose." The Gamaleya Center will now move to create a report for the accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries, it added.

Russia on December 5 started a mass vaccination drive of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow city, where high-risk groups will receive jabs across 70 stations. Doctors, teachers and other frontline workers have been streamlined to receive the jab. The vaccination drive will see people aged between 18 to 60 years line up at vaccination centres every day from 8 am to 8 pm in order to get the shot. Children, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant and breastfeeding women have been left out of the vaccination drive.

Sputnik V is being administered in two doses with a gap of 21 days between each injection. People have been mandated to carry a passport, health insurance policy, and an employer's certificate to prove that they belong to one of the professions prioritized by the authorities. People taking appointments for the vaccine have also been asked to make sure that there is a gap of at least 30 days between Sputnik V and any other vaccines they might have taken lately such as a flu jab.

