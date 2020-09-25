COVID-19: Moscow Mayor Urges Elderly People To Stay At Home As Cases Surge

Authorities of Russian capital city, Moscow, have urged the elderly to stay at home amid a surge in the novel coronavirus cases. Authorities have also asked employers to allow maximum people to work from home. According to a tally by John Hopkins University, Russia has recorded a total number of 1,136,048 cases with 20,056 deaths. On September 25, 7,212 new cases were reported, the highest daily surge since June. However, in Moscow, the number of new daily infections started to grow last week.

Russia records a surge in cases

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog, “None of us want to return to severe restrictions (that were in place) this spring. I hope we can avoid that”. Sobyanin urged people aged above 65 and people suffering from chronic illnesses to avoid going outdoors and stay at home. He also asked them to limit their contacts. Employers were also recommended to observe social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment in workplaces.

In a separate development, Russia issued a new decree on September 24. The decree said that it is mandatory for the Russian citizens returning from abroad to remain in self-isolation at home until getting results of a coronavirus test. However, according to a previous decree issued by Popova, all Russians were required to provide a PCR-test within three days of arriving in the country from abroad. In the month of June, Russia partially opened its borders. Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia reportedly said that travelling overseas for the purpose of work, studies and medical treatment will be entertained. According to the reports, he added that Russia will allow foreigners seeking medical assistance in the country. But as per reports, he did not give any further information about when the reopening of the borders will be effective.

(Image Credits: AP)