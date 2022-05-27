Moscow Slams 'Russophobic Hysteria', Urges US For Dialogue On Non-proliferation Of WMDs

The Russian embassy in the US, called on Washington to return to a professional and mutually beneficial dialogue on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Notably, the statement from the Russian side came in response to recent remarks by US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins. She had said it was essential to review the global nuclear security regime and that “all states benefit from strong global nuclear security because an act of nuclear terrorism anywhere will have grave consequences." Notably, she was pointing fingers at Russian forces potentially using WMD in the ongoing war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Responding to her remarks, the Russian Embassy released a counter-statement on Telegram saying, "We noted remarks by US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, timed to coincide with open consultations within the framework of the Comprehensive Review of the Status of Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1540, one of the key instruments in tackling the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction." The embassy called her allegation baseless and suggested the envoy not use the international platforms to settle political issues, especially encouraging "Russophobic hysteria".

"Once again, our country was baselessly described as a threat to international security. Our colleagues should stop using themed platforms in the arms control and non-proliferation domain for settling political scores and fanning Russophobic hysteria," the statement read.

Russian embassy urges US to return to dialogue on WMD

The statement alleged the US of undermining the global WMD non-proliferation regime with its actions. It called the American side to return to a professional way of dealing with the non-proliferation of WMD. "We are calling upon the US side to return to professional and mutually beneficial dialogue in the WMD non-proliferation domain," the embassy said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has irrefutable evidence that Washington had created a network of military biological labs on the territory of Ukraine. Such projects may lead to catastrophic consequences not just for the region, but for global security in general if biological agents fall into the hands of "non-state actors," added the statement.

Image: AP