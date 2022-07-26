Moscow Terms US' Repetitive Comments About Russia Being Isolated As 'inflamed Imagination'

Russia responds to repetitive assertions by US officials that Russia is becoming increasingly isolated as a result of its war in Ukraine. According to the Russian embassy in Washington, efforts to portray Russia as isolated is the outcome of the 'inflamed imagination' of US officials who are increasingly losing touch with reality.

Notably, during a news conference on July 25, on being asked about his repeated comment about Russia being isolated, US State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that there is a broad consensus among some of the world's top economies that Russia should be punished for its actions in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in US wrote on Twitter, "Attempts to present our country as isolated one are result of the "inflamed imagination" of US officials who are increasingly losing touch with reality and its causes confusion among the American media as well."

🔻

💬: Attempts to present our country as isolated one are result of the "inflamed imagination" of US officials who are increasingly losing touch with reality and its causes confusion among the American media as well.

📎Read in full: https://t.co/qPand6bLDP pic.twitter.com/I5mopmhDoa — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) July 26, 2022

Earlier this month, Ned Price stated that Russia has been "economically, politically, diplomatically, and financially isolated from the rest of the globe." Price indicated during a news conference on July 18 that Russia has become isolated from the rest of the world as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's choices and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

US had warned Russia of consequences of invading Ukraine: Price

Ned Price claimed that the US had warned Russia of the consequences of launching an invasion in Ukraine. He went on to say that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov might have been startled by the reaction he received at the G20 summit in Bali. Notably, the United States has been giving military and economic assistance to Ukraine from the beginning of the conflict. Furthermore, the United States and its allies have sanctioned Russia for its offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy, on the other hand, has previously dismissed the US assertions, calling them "nothing more than wishful thinking." According to the Russian Embassy in the United States, Western nations have been complaining about a lack of choices for resolving international issues with Russia. The Russian Embassy called the US statement on Russia's isolation at the G20 Ministers conference "an outright fiction." Furthermore, the Russian Embassy in the US stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had met with leaders from other countries.

Image: AP