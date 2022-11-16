Moshe Holtzberg, Israeli 26/11 Survivor, Reads Psalm At Swearing-in Of 25th Knesset

In a clear message that Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism, Moshe Holtzberg, the toddler survivor of 26/11, was entrusted with reciting Psalm 122 from the Books of Psalms in the swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset on Wednesday.

A toddler at the time of the terror attack, Moshe was saved by his Indian nanny as gunmen killed his parents, Gabi and Rivka Holtzberg, in Chabad House, a Jewish cultural centre. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Hotel and Tower were other places targeted, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 people.

At the swearing-in ceremony of Israel's 25th Knesset, 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg recited Psalm 122 from the Book of Psalms. Moshe lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. This horrific incident is a shared pain for both our nations



Moshe & his connection with India

Moshe shifted to the Israeli city of Afula with his maternal grandparents after the incident, but on his bar mitzvah in 2019, he received a heartwarming letter from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

In his letter, PM Modi had congratulated him and told him that the wishes and prayers of Sandra and the people of India will continue to bless his life. PM Modi added, "Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss."

"The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai clearly failed. They could not subdue or vibrant diversity. Nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward. Today, India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred."

PM Modi had concluded the letter by recollecting the time the two met each other along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also hoped that Moshe returns to Chabad house.