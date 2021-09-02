'Most Comprehensively Planned Urbanised Programme': Hardeep Puri On Housing For All Scheme

Speaking at the second regular session of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Board, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India's "Housing for All" initiative, which aims to provide affordable housing to the urban poor, reported ANI. Under this initiative, Centre intends to build 2 crore affordable houses for people by March 2022. Terming the initiative as the most comprehensive planned urbanized programme, Puri said that it is an example of the paradigm shift that happening under the Government of India. The minister also acknowledged the India-UNOPS partnership in housing, renewable energy and development cooperation.

Puri acknowledges UNOPS' role in India's journey towards sustainable economic growth

Speaking further he said that UNOPS is an important and valuable partner in India's journey towards sustainable economic growth. He also applauded the tailored & specialized approach that UNOPS has adopted in India to provide technical and financial assistance. Meanwhile, Grete Faremo, UNOPS Executive Director also presented the new UNOPS Strategic Plan, 2022-2025. The plan aims to strengthen national capacities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. Besides, bridging the financing gap and minimizing inequalities, the plan also focuses on elevating the organization's support for national development priorities. Faremo also stressed the organization's growing focus on innovation, strong construction technology and tailored public-private partnerships. Besides, he also spoke about the organization's Sustainable Investments in Infrastructure and Innovation initiative.

UNOPS Executive Director applauds public-private partnership

He also applauded the public-private partnership which helped in cracking a historic investment deal to build a 250-megawatt solar farm with partners in an attempt to bring clean energy to around half a million people in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 'Housing for All' has brought a positive change in the lives of many poor and middle-class families across the country. Further, he had said that the introduction of the Light House Projects (LHPs) has not only gave a new direction to housing projects but it also strengthened cooperative federalism in the country. It should be noted here that the LHPs are being constructed at Rajkot, Chennai, Indore, Agartala, Ranchi and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location.

