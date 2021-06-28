'Most Difficult Decision': Sweden PM Stefan Lofven Resigns After Losing No-confidence Vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on June 28 announced his resignation days after he lost a confidence vote in parliament and became the first Swedish leader to ever lose such a motion. Now that he will step down from the position he acquired in 2014, talks will take place in Sweden between different political parties to find a new government in order to prevent a snap election. Lofven had the deadline until Monday night to announce the decision after he lost the parliamentary vote on June 21. The Social Democrat governments had previously survived at least six no-confidence motion until losing for the first time this month.

At the press conference announcing his resignation, Lofven said, “This is the most difficult political decision I have taken.” However, he added, that the priority was to make the decision that lies in “Sweden’s best interest” which meant avoiding a snap election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best argument I could see for a snap election was a democratic test of a new parliamentary landscape,” he further explained while referring to the right-wing bloc’s increasing willingness to collaborate with the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Lofven’s resignation triggers ‘speaker round’

As per reports, the Monday decision of Sweden’s PM since 2014 had triggered what is called ‘talmansrunda’ which literally means ‘speaker round’.It refers to the series of talks between the speaker of the Swedish parliament and the leaders of the country’s political parties with an aim to find a new government that can command a parliamentary majority. Notably, this step could lead Lofven to return to the Prime Minister’s office or the post could transfer to a member of the opposition if they are successful in finding their own majority. If these talks fail, the country would be pushed to fresh polls.

Lofven expressed his confidence that a snap election can be possibly avoided. He said on June 28, “I cannot guarantee it but that is the picture I have in front of me, that it’s possible. We all still need to contribute.” The no-confidence motion in Lofven’s minority government was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party. Since the Social Democratic-Green coalition mainly relied on votes from the small Left Party, it lost the confidence vote as Left Part withdrew its support.

IMAGE: AP