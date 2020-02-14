World's 'most Feminist' Blanket Octopus Captured In Her Full Glory | Watch

While it is not uncommon for several species to have the ability to change their colour, to capture one octopus doing so, that too underwater is a great moment. A video showcased translucent web-like structures that connected the octopuses' arms. The video also shows the octopus swimming around and creating incredible patterns in different colour schemes of purple, blue, orange, yellow.

Sexual size dimorphism

According to reports, sexual size dimorphism states that the male and female blanket octopus' have different sizes. The female octopus can grow up to 2 metres in length whereas the males are 2.4 cm. According to reports, the weight ratio between both the sexes is at least 10,000:1 and can probably reach 40,000:1.

The female octopus can carry up to 100,000 eggs attached to a sausage-shaped calcareous secretion that is located at the base of the dorsal arms and is carried by it until the hatching takes place. In the mating process, the males have a big arm in a spherical shaped pouch and during mating, the arm is detached and kept by the female in the mantle cavity till the time it is not used for the process of fertilisation.

Octopus changes colours

A Twitter user shared a short video of an octopus changing its colours and also the patterns on its body. The video was originally from a show on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The original video could be played in India owing to geoblocking but thankfully the Twitter user shared a brilliant clip from the episode called Octopus Making Contact.

As any good quality video from deep-sea shows mesmerising visuals - be it of bioluminescent beings, fascinating creatures like the Anglerfish, Vampire Squid, Sperm Whales and many others - this video to had a grasping visual. In the video, the octopus was seen being still and changing its colour from one to other, i.e. from pearl white to deep yellow to dark brown, along with also deepening the pattern on its body.

As per the tweet and the information on the PBS web site, the octopus changed colours probably because it was dreaming and that too, dreaming about hunting and eating its prey

A marine biologist films this octopus changing colors while dreaming and it’s spectacular pic.twitter.com/hrHaYdVnsc — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) September 27, 2019

