Most Stunning Photos Of Pink Supermoon From Around The World, See Pictures

Millions across the world observed the Pink Supermoon gleaming across the night of April 27-28. In this picture, the pink super moon setting over Belvelly Castle, Ireland.
This picture features a pink super moon rising in the backdrop of Istanbul's largest mosque-Camii Mosque. Turks have a special significance of the moon in their culture.
This picture shows super moon glinting over a flowing stream in Switzerland. April's moon is called the Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower also known as a perennial wildflower.
The photograph clicked by an amateur photographer Brandon Brumley features a group of people heading back to the marina under the super moon.
This photograph made its way to the internet after being shared by NASA. "Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon" NASA wrote.
The American space agency defines a super moon as when a Full Moon is at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth. The super moon makes the moon appear a little bigger and brighter.
This picture shows the supermoon gleaming over the city of Paris. The picture has been edited to enhance the details of the celestial body.