Last Updated:

Most Stunning Photos Of Pink Supermoon From Around The World, See Pictures

Millions across the world observed the Pink Supermoon gleaming across the night of April 27-28. April's moon is called the Pink Moon after a flower.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Pink Supermoon
1/8
cianryan92/Twitter

Millions across the world observed the Pink Supermoon gleaming across the night of April 27-28. In this picture, the pink super moon setting over Belvelly Castle, Ireland. 

Pink Supermoon
2/8
rezoviche/Twitter

This picture features a pink super moon rising in the backdrop of Istanbul's largest mosque-Camii Mosque. Turks have a special significance of the moon in their culture.

Pink Supermoon
3/8
MiaMahmud6/Twitter

This picture shows super moon glinting over a flowing stream in Switzerland. April's moon is called the Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower also known as a perennial wildflower.

Pink Supermoon
4/8
Brandon Brumley

The photograph clicked by an amateur photographer Brandon Brumley features a group of people heading back to the marina under the super moon.

Pink Supermoon
5/8
NASA/Twitter

This photograph made its way to the internet after being shared by NASA. "Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon" NASA wrote. 

Pink Supermoon
6/8
mi_sci/Twitter

The American space agency defines a super moon as when a Full Moon is at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth. The super moon makes the moon appear a little bigger and brighter. 

Pink Supermoon
7/8
Raylivez/Twitter

This picture shows the supermoon gleaming over the city of Paris. The picture has been edited to enhance the details of the celestial body. 

Pink Supermoon
8/8
Londonpartners/Twitter

This picture shows the supermoon glinting in the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben. NASA Moon says that the next full moon will appear on May 26, 2021.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mexican designer makes Remembrance Bears from COVID victims' clothes for bereaved families

Mexican designer makes Remembrance Bears from COVID victims' clothes for bereaved families