'Most Wanted' British Crime Boss Arrested In Thailand After 5-year Manhunt

Richard Wakeling, a crime boss from Essex, was arrested in Thailand on Friday after a cat-and-mouse chase with the police for five long years, The Guardian reported. The fugitive, whose unique physical attribute is being one-legged, secured a place on the National Crime Agency’s ‘Most Wanted’ list after he attempted to import GBP 8 million of liquid amphetamine into the United Kingdom in 2016 and subsequently escaped two years later just before his trial was slated to commence.

On April 9 of that year, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison as he failed to attend the hearing at Chelmsford crown court. After landing on the NCA’s list, appeals for information about him were propagated in order to hunt him down. The chase ended on Friday, when the Royal Thai police arrested the 55-year-old in the Thai capital of Bangkok at a garage where he had arrived to collect his repaired vehicle.

Richard Wakeling, 55, from Essex, vanished in 2018 before standing trial – he was arrested in Bangkok and is in custody as extradition proceedings progress. pic.twitter.com/1fZ0m53QNH — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) February 11, 2023

NCA says it 'worked relentlessly' to find Wakeling

Wakeling, who is currently in custody, was found to be living in the town of Hua Hin and owning a passport of a different identity. The NCA’s regional manager for Thailand David Coyle said that Wakeling’s arrest is merely “another example of an offender being caught” by the agency that continues to work “relentlessly” with global partners.

“The NCA has worked relentlessly to trace Wakeling and ensure he returns to the UK to serve his prison sentence. I thank the prosecutors of the Attorney General’s office, the Royal Thai police and the commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau for their extensive work helping us identify and arrest Wakeling,” Coyle said.

“With our partners at home and abroad we are committed to doing everything possible to find those who have fled justice in the UK. This is another example of an offender being caught because of the NCA’s global reach and strong relationships with international partners,” he added.