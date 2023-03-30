'Most Worrying': Singapore's PM Sounds Alarm Over Spillover Effects Of US-China Rivalry

The newest indication of growing concerns in the area over US-China relations has been highlighted by leaders from Southeast Asia attending an annual economic meeting in China. They have warned of the spillover effects of great power rivalry and called for greater collaboration rather, reported South China Morning Post.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the Boao Forum for Asia in the southern Chinese province of Hainan on Thursday morning. He described the US-China partnership as the "most worrying" and noted that the differences between the two countries were "keenly" felt throughout the globe.

'The US and China are at odds over many intractable issues,' says Lee

“Big powers have a heavy responsibility to maintain stable and workable relations with one another, because any clash between them will have grievous consequences, for themselves and the world,” Lee remarked, as reported by SCMP.

He added, “And yet, the US and China are at odds over many intractable issues, including trade and investment, supply chains, cybersecurity, emerging and critical technologies, as well as freedom of navigation. We hope that China and the United States will succeed in stabilising their relationship and establishing mutual trust and respect, to cooperate in areas where their interests are aligned.”

Lee's comments come at a time when smaller countries throughout the world are attempting to find a middle ground amid intense US-China stand-offs on matters ranging from trade to military and technological superiority to ideology.

'Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the UN Charter'

Relations between the two countries were already tight when Russia invaded Ukraine 13 months ago; Washington accused Beijing of colluding with Moscow by neither denouncing the military action or applying sanctions with the West.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the UN Charter and international law, and profoundly undermined the rules-based international order,” Lee said.

Concerns about the consequences of the US-China dispute seem to be greater for Asia, a region that depends largely on trade and where China is the leading economic partner for the majority of countries while the US is seen as a key security ally.

Lee predicted that the conflict between the great powers would have an adverse effect on the regional economy as well as efforts to address pressing global issues including pandemic preparation, energy and food security, and climate change.

“Economic imperatives are being overshadowed by national security concerns. Countries are pursuing self reliance and resilience by onshoring, or friend-shoring, their supply chains,” Lee said.

“The bifurcation in technological and economic systems is deepening and this will impose a huge economic cost on countries as well as further exacerbate rivalries.”

Lee stated that the area would continue to be open to forming relationships with the rest of the globe in order to sustain healthy competition. Governments in Southeast Asia have so far refrained from picking sides in the US-China power struggle.