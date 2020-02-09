Mother Fights For Her 2-year-old Daughter Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

An emotional incident has come to the light which revealed a mother of a two-year-old girl fighting for toddler stranded in coronavirus hit Wuhan in China, as per reports. Amelia Pan lives in Canada and her two-year-old daughter Cerena is stranded far away in China’s Hubei province, which is the epicentre of deadly coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports, the two-year-old is being taken care of by a distant relative after the girl’s father and grand-parents fell ill.

Mother puts effort to get back Cerena

Pan has been reportedly putting efforts to get her daughter onto an evacuation flight back to Canada since a long time but it has been a very complicated process. According to Pan, Cerena's father has been diagnosed with the virus so he cannot accompany her home on the flight, and Cerena also had a high fever so she needed to undergo medical checks to make sure that she was not infected.

Cerena has been admitted to a Chinese hospital separated from her father and being looked after by a cousin of his who agreed to be in the hospital with the child. Pan said that her daughter is less than 3 and cannot take care of herself and also needs a lot of help from the adults.

Cerena's paternal grandfather reportedly caught the virus and died and is grandmother is also infected. It began on January 17 when Pan's husband, Wei Ye, received a call from his sister back home in the Chinese city of Yingshan, near Wuhan. She said that their father was close to death because of complications from cancer. The family did not realise the danger of the virus and the next day Ye jetted off to China with his daughter to be with his father. Pan stayed behind in Canada.

Later, Pan was reportedly informed that her father-in-law was infected with the coronavirus. The next morning, she was told that Ye, and his mother, had a fever. Soon after, it was confirmed Pan’s husband and mother-in-law had coronavirus and they were hospitalized. Cerena was left in the care of a neighbour. Pan confirmed that she is in touch with the Canadian authorities to get Cerena back in an evacuation flight that is supposed to leave on Monday.

